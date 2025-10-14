HMO lined up for town-centre shop in Worksop -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

A former shop in Worksop town centre could soon be converted into a “high-quality”, six-bedroom HMO, according to new plans.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) proposal, for a vacant building on Eastgate, is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The building is a distinctive, two-storey end-of-terrace property that used to be occupied by the Pearly’s Bargains shop but is now vacant.

Back in 2022, the Guardian reported how the shop was opened by friends Melody Petersen, 49, and Valerie Currie, 51, offering second-hand, good-value bargains, including clothes and furniture.

The former Pearly's Bargains shop on Eastgate, Worksop, which could soon be converted into a six-bedroom HMO. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Mel explained how it was named in memory of her late grandmother Pearl Key, who loved shopping and enjoyed spotting a bargain.

However, planning papers reveal that the shop “struggled to generate sufficient footfall to remain viable and experienced ongoing difficulties in meeting its rental obligations”.

Eventually, Pearly’s Bargains closed in June and, despite efforts by marketing agents to re-let the place as a shop, no takers could be found, with “only two speculative inquiries received”.

Now the building could be put to very different use, with the six bedrooms complemented by a private courtyard outside, a sheltered and secure cycle store for up to ten bikes and a screened bin area.

The Bridgegate Centre in Retford, where alterations are planned. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The applicant is listed as Anthony Drury, of the Lancashire-based Whitehall Group, an award-winning provider of pensions.

His agent is the Worksop company, Benchmark Architecture Ltd, which has compiled a planning statement to go with the application.

Benchmark says there would be three en-suite bedrooms, while the other three would share a communal bathroom. The HMO would also include a large, open-plan kitchen, lounge, dining area and WC.

The statement says the property is within walking distance of local shops, services, public transport links and job opportunities.

It stresses: “There are no other known HMOs within a 100-metre radius, so the proposal does not contribute to a clustering or saturation of HMOs. The existing balance and character of the community would be preserved.

"The proposal would bring a vacant town-centre property back into beneficial use and provide well-managed, shared housing in a sustainable location.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, December 2 for a decision por recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

51 Retford Road, Blyth – two-storey front extension and loft conversion with rear dormer.

16 Lindrick Close, Carlton in Lindrick – single-storey rear extension.

31 Mills Way, Worksop – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Land at rear of 37 Styrrup Road, Harworth – five residential dwellings, with parking, landscaping and other works.

20 Queensway, Worksop – two-storey side extension and detached, single garage.

Ellenbrook, Creswell Road, Cuckney – replacement of gates.

Bridge Place and Bridge Street, Worksop – lawful development certificate for replacement or installation of bins.

Land including Church Farm, Main Street, Hayton – retrospective permission for temporary use of land within farmyard for parking of four or five HGV lorries or tippers, five staff car parking spaces, and external storage of inert materials.

Springvale Farm, Springvale Road, Bevercotes – agricultural building for storage of machinery and fodder.

1 and 2 Bridgegate Centre, Bridgegate, Retford – alterations to frontages and installation of windows and doors to ground floor.

The Laurels, Low Street, East Drayton – work to trees within conservation area, and removal of overgrown conifer trees.

12 Lime Tree Avenue, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Sutton Lodge, 33 Town Street, Sutton cum Lound – single-storey rear and side extension.

Pandrol Ltd, Bonemill Lane, Worksop – external fire-escape to directors’ block.

Corner House, Top Street, North Wheatley – reduce height of tree within conservation area.

