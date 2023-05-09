News you can trust since 1895
Green Party hail breakthrough in Bassetlaw council elections

Green Party members have hailed their performance at the Bassetlaw Council elections.

By Judith JonesContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:14 BST

Sarah Whitehead, the party’s candidate for Harworth, said: “I have seen that many, many people care about our green environment.”

She polled 269 votes to come in fifth of the seven candidates bidding for the three seats in the ward.

Bassetlaw Green Party stood candidates in four wards in the election on May 4.

Coun James Naish, Bassetlaw Council leader, speaks at the election count.Coun James Naish, Bassetlaw Council leader, speaks at the election count.
Coun James Naish, Bassetlaw Council leader, speaks at the election count.
It was the first election since the group reformed last summer, with the aim of providing an alternative viewpoint for voters.

The party said, after talking to people across the district, it had become clear there is increasing anger at Bassetlaw's poor record in protecting the environment, recycling, local bus services, support for home insulation and more.

Rachel Reeves, candidate for Retford East, said: “I am so proud of us for getting some solid, respectable votes.”

She polled 295 votes to come in seventh of the nine candidates bidding for three seats in the ward.

All the candidates were delighted at the support they received, with a total of 1,152 votes across four different areas. They even had people from other wards asking why there was no Green to vote for.

Jack Best, branch chairman and candidate for Worksop North, said: “The votes prove people want a greener Bassetlaw.”

Mr Best polled 281 votes, to come in seventh of the eight candidates bidding for one of the three seats representing the ward.

The branch said it has grown significantly from small beginnings in recent months and has received more enquiries even since the election.

For more details, email [email protected], find Bassetlaw Greens on Facebook, or see @BassetlawGreens on Twitter.

