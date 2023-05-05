Labour ‘very pleased’ after building on record majority on Bassetlaw Council

The full result was declared just after 6am today from the North Notts Community Arena, after polls closed at 10pm on May 4.

The Labour group, now led by Coun James Naish, won a total 38 seats out of a possible 48.

From 2019 the group had occupied 37 seats, a record majority which Cllr Naish said they had successfully “defended” and built upon.

Coun James Naish.

Coun Naish said: “We were defending a record year so we are very pleased.

“We set out a vision through to 2040 as part of the campaign which we will soon be consulting residents on.

“The fusion energy plant is at the heart of that. Bassetlaw is on a journey, there are some really positive things happening.”

He said the Conservatives “clearly have things to be pleased with”, having secured two seats held by Independents and one from Labour, before adding he believed health issues had skewed the results for the independents.

The Conservatives won eight seats, painting a different picture to that of the early losses reported across much of the country.

Group leader Coun Lewis Stanniland said: “We are quite pleased with that considering the losses that are happening nationally.

“We took two wards back that we lost in 2019 to the Independents, and picked one up from Labour in Ranskill.

“I think the Independents were basically Labour sympathisers so people chose to come back because they did not know what they voted for back in 2019.”

While the results were close, the independents lost seats, including in Everton, which had 14 votes in it.

The leader of the Independent group, Coun Hazel Brand, was re-elected to the Misterton ward with a healthy number of votes.

She said: “It is always a disappointment when you lose part of your group.

“Overall Labour have a really, really strong majority. Who knows what went wrong, but we did have one of the independents who has been hospitalised and immobile due to a broken leg.

“That came at a particularly bad time when you should be out and about.”

The Liberal Democrats also lost their only seat in East Retford West to Labour, despite having secured it from the group in 2019.

Below are the Bassetlaw District Council election results in full, with the successful candidates for each ward accompanied by an ‘E’ for elected and listed in italics.

Beckingham (1)

April Hayman – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 310 )

Joan Mary Sanger – Independent ( 447 E )

Blyth (1)

Jack Peter Bowker – Labour Party ( 430 E )

Donald Everton Clarke – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 309 )

Carlton (3)

Robert Callum Bailey – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 706 )

Val Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 710 )

Robin Brian Carrington-Wilde – Labour Party ( 759 E )

Charles James Lister – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 707 )

David George Pidwell – Labour Party ( 738 E )

Steve Scotthorne – Labour Party ( 807 E )

Clayworth (1)

Fraser McFarland – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 307 E )

Ben Sofflet – Independent ( 287 )

East Markham (1)

Gary Dinsdale – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 491 E )

Peter John Thompson – Liberal Democrat ( 95 )

Marcin Adam Wasiak – Labour Party ( 158 )

East Retford East (3)

Gerald Bowers – Independent ( 270 )

Mandy Louise Bromley – Independent ( 251 )

Piers M G Digby – Labour Party ( 706 )

Michael Peter Anthony Hadwen – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 719 )

Daniel James Henderson – Labour Party ( 795 E )

John Oliver Manners – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 727 E )

Rachel Sara Reeves – Green Party ( 295 )

Sue Shaw – Labour Party ( 859 E )

Liam Wildish – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 639 )

East Retford North (3)

David Challinor – Labour Party ( 852 E )

Jennie Coggles – Liberal Democrat ( 173 )

Anthony Wallace Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 505 )

Richard Gill – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 537 )

Clifford Gordon – Independent ( 170 )

Mark James Nicholson – Independent ( 261 )

Perry Offer – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 437 )

Graham Antony Nicholas Oxby – Labour Party ( 934 E )

Jonathan Graham Slater – Labour Party ( 793 E )

East Retford South (2)

Daniel Ashford – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 381 )

Eva Cernysovaite – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 315 )

Ian Edley – Liberal Democrat ( 91 )

John Andrew Hudson – Independent ( 97 )

David Andrew Naylor – Labour Party ( 599 E )

Carolyn Troop – Labour Party ( 634 E )

East Retford West (2)

Malachi Michael Carroll – Labour Party ( 459 E )

Anne Karen Dexter – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 288 )

Harriet Jane Digby – Labour Party ( 477 E )

James Robert Purle – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 316 )

Phil Ray – Liberal Democrat ( 235 )

Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville – Liberal Democrat ( 401 )

Jon Wade – Independent ( 78 )

Everton (1)

Steve Pashley – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 386 E )

Mark Gordon Watson – Independent ( 372 )

Harworth (3)

Jake John Boothroyd – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 298 )

Alastair McMillan Bowman – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 259 )

Gloria June Evans – Labour Party ( 950 E )

Joe Horrocks – Labour Party ( 913 E )

Beverley Lynne Schuller – Labour Party ( 1058 E )

Sarah Abigail Whitehead – Green Party ( 269 )

Nancy Chimene Dorothy Wright – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 235 )

Langold (1)

Gill Freeman – Labour Party ( 313 E )

James Andrew Palmer – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 143 )

Misterton (1)

Hazel Magrete Brand – Independent ( 499 E )

Richard Keith Maltby-Azeemi – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 79 )

Rampton (1)

Joe Butler – Labour Party ( 159 )

Anthony Kenneth Coultate – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 381 E )

Ranskill (1)

David Charles Bamford – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 393 E )

Andy Jee – Labour Party ( 302 )

Sturton (1)

Kirsty Glasby -The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 151 )

James William Naish – Labour Party ( 524 E )

Sutton (1)

Darrell Eduard Pulk – Labour Party ( 409 E )

Tracey Lee Taylor – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 292 )

Tuxford and Trent (2)

Emma Marie Griffin – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 666 E )

Lewis Antony Stanniland – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 595 E )

Denise Taylor-Roome – Green Party ( 297 )

Ian Alexander Thomas – Labour Party ( 389 )

Welbeck (1)

Charles Lindsay Adams – Labour Party ( 335 E )

Matthew Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 241 )

Steffi Alexandra Harangozo – Liberal Democrat (27 )

Worksop East (3)

Pamela Lesley Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 328 )

Cliff Entwistle – Labour Party ( 805 E )

Tim Griffith – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 287 )

Debbie Merryweather – Labour Party ( 770 E )

Klaudia Piatek – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 222 )

Jo White – Labour Party ( 824 E )

Worksop North (3)

Jack Robin Fergal Best – Green Party ( 281 )

Barry Albert Bowles – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 593 )

Maria Rota Charlesworth – Labour Party ( 1072 E )

Helen Stuttard Colton – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 663 )

Simon Andrew Russell – Liberal Democrat ( 168 )

Laura Abigail Sanders – Labour Party ( 960 E )

Neil John Sanders – Labour Party ( 1031 E )

Ben Storey – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 677 )

Worksop North-East (3)

Rachel Briggs – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 705 )

Russell Dodd – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 641 )

Wiktoria Krawczyk – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 536 )

Fraser Merryweather – Labour Party ( 757 E )

Alan Rhodes – Labour Party ( 876 E )

Madelaine Richardson – Labour Party ( 766 E )

Worksop North-West (3)

Ewa Blachewicz – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 405 )

Lynn Alison Dixon – Labour Party ( 948 E )

Leon Maurice Duveen – Liberal Democrat ( 197 )

Sybil Jacqueline Fielding – Labour Party ( 1047 E )

Ewa Niec – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 379 )

David Robert Pressley – Labour Party ( 989 E )

Miroslaw Zubicki – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 340 )

Worksop South (3)

Paddy Ducey – Labour Party ( 1014 E )

Tony Paul Eaton – Labour Party ( 1101 E )

John Jewitt – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 797 )

Julie Ann Leigh – Labour Party ( 1119 E )

Ashley John Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 763 )

Ewa Romanczuk – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 674 )

Worksop South-East (3)

Stephen Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 192 )

Yvonne Yvette Evans – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 192 )

Ryan Anthony Penty-Williams – The Conservative and Unionist Party ( 205 )

Josie Potts – Labour Party (861 E )

John Clarkes Shephard – Labour Party ( 709 E )

