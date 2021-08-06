The Strata Homes development would see 197 homes – one more than the previous plan – built on 10.16 hectares of land off Chapel Way and Lambrell Avenue, along with 439 parking spaces.

The scheme was recommended for approval, but was refused by Rotherham Council’s planning board in June, on the grounds of ecology and traffic concerns.

The development, which is close to Kiveton Community Woodland will include 43 affordable homes and electric charging points.

A transport assessment states that the development would have a “negligible” impact on traffic in the surrounding area – with 103 and 100 two‐way vehicle trips forecast during weekday morning and evening rush hours respectively.

An ecological impact assessment states that 19 bat boxes and 19 bird boxes will be installed throughout the development, and new fruit trees and shrubs will be planted in a bid to mitigate the loss of nesting habitats and trees.

Underground chambers for amphibians and reptiles are suggested to compensate for the loss of hedgerows.

The assessment concludes that the ecological impact of the development is “considered to be no more than minor adverse,” and “residual effects of the proposed development on ecological features are not considered to be significant.”

A number of objections have been received by Rotherham Council, on the grounds of lack of infrastructure, loss of wildlife and increased congestion.

One resident branded the plans “absolutely ridiculous”, and another added that the area’s health services are “bending to the point of breaking”, with patients waiting for two weeks to be seen by a GP.