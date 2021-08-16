Foster carers will be able to extend council homes in Rother Valley
Foster carers living in council homes across Rother Valley will be able to extend their homes to provide more space for youngsters in their care.
It is hoped that the revised policy will allow “permanency” for young people in foster placements.
Carers will be supported to purchase a new home where extension of their own home is not “financially viable”, and funding will be available to help with the costs of extending.
Councillor Amy Brookes, cabinet member for housing, told a meeting of Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet today: “For a number of years we’ve been trying to increase the number of placements available, which also impacts on getting the right the right place for the right child as well.
“The policy revision will allow for the inclusion of council housing properties as the current policy only applies to private homeowners.
“It also enables us to maintain a placement, because the desire for our children is to achieve permanency for them in a family home, and where that’s the case, if we can extend or adapt a home to create another placement that allows us to keep children in the borough, and in family environments.”