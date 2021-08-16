Foster carers will be able to extend council homes in Rother Valley

It is hoped that the revised policy will allow “permanency” for young people in foster placements.

Carers will be supported to purchase a new home where extension of their own home is not “financially viable”, and funding will be available to help with the costs of extending.

Foster carers will be able to extend council homes across Rotherham.

Councillor Amy Brookes, cabinet member for housing, told a meeting of Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet today: “For a number of years we’ve been trying to increase the number of placements available, which also impacts on getting the right the right place for the right child as well.

“The policy revision will allow for the inclusion of council housing properties as the current policy only applies to private homeowners.