Shannon Brooks used CPR and a defibrillator after Andrew Jarvis collapsed with a suspected heart attack during a match between Hallam FC and Rainworth MWFC in Sheffield on Saturday.

The 26-year-old’s quick thinking and calmness under pressure has drawn praise from across the footballing pyramid, and well-wishers have passed on their thanks and stressed how important it is to have defibrillators on site at non-league football matches.

Now Ms Brooks, who is a former player and physio for Worksop Town FC and now plays for plays for SJR Worksop Women FC, has set up an online fundraising page in the hope of raising £2,000 to purchase defibrillators for non-league clubs.

Writing on her fundraising page she said: “After witnessing first hand the difference a defibrillator can make in saving someone’s life and giving them the best chance at recovering, I am on a mission to raise as much money as possible to be able to buy as many defibrillators as possible to gift to non-league teams who haven’t been able to fund one themselves.

"Even if I can raise enough money to buy just one defibrillator to help allow a club access to vital lifesaving equipment, I would be happy.”

Following the game, Hallam FC said Mr Jarvis was ‘stable in hospital’.

Former Worksop Town FC physio and player Shannon Brooks (picture: Worksop Town FC / Mike Holmes).

In a statement, Worksop Town FC said: “Our former physio and women’s team captain, Shannon Brooks, used her quick thinking to save the life of assistant referee, Andrew Jarvis.

“She is now continuing her heroic work by raising funds to purchase more defibrillators for non-league clubs. You’ve done us proud, Shannon.”

SJ RWorksop FC described her as a ‘lifesaver’ and ‘a true hero’ in a statement, and added: “Well done Shannon.”