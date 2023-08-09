Former Tory councillor who quit over national party politics endorses Labour in Rother Valley

Coun Tracey Wilson has been a member of Rotherham Council since 2021 when she was elected as a Conservative in the Anston and Woodsetts ward.

However, she quit the party to become an Independent in December, citing “significant and irreconcilable differences” with the party.

Now, she has thrown her weight behind Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley.

Coun Tracey Wilson. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

She said: “I am a ‘get your hands dirty’ and ‘get the job done’ kind of person. I prefer to actively collaborate and amicably resolve issues without great fanfare and certainly don’t take credit for things other people have done.

“I expect the same authenticity, commitment and most of all honesty from those representing me and our communities. I believe Jake to be all three of these.

“Jake actively gets involved in our communities and gets his hands dirty whether the camera is there or not and talks about national issues, the issues MPs actually have active control over to influence.

“He has committed to our area with his growing family, putting down roots here whether he is elected or not and most of all, I have seen an honesty one rarely sees in our MPs.”

When asked why she decided to pledge her support now, Coun Wilson criticised the area’s incumbent MP, Conservative Alexander Stafford, by claiming Mr Stafford’s ‘rhetoric’ was damaging the borough.

She said: “There is a symbiotic relationship across our community, there is not a huge Berlin Wall that divides us. Products and services offered in town are often sourced from the wider borough, including Rother Valley.

“Rother Valley hospitality businesses in Conservative-held wards for example have arms of their businesses in town and the constant negative rhetoric from Mr Stafford, his team and his followers, affects their ability to succeed.

“As regards the community outside of the business arena, the same applies. It appears the aim is to again pit communities against each other and divide them by presenting misleading information at best and at worst blatantly false information.

“After 13 years of Conservative government, it’s time for a change. Mr Stafford has failed to take any responsibility for his party’s disastrous record in government.

“He shows up for photo opportunities, but is only interested in winning votes and turning people against one another.”

In response, Mr Stafford said: “I understand Coun Wilson no longer lives in Rother Valley and I wish her success in her new retail business venture in Rotherham town centre.

“Her recent record of supporting the Labour council’s decisions to concrete over the countryside of Rother Valley without supporting first the necessary improvements to infrastructure and public services, while the council spends more than £120 million in regenerating the town centre to the neglect of areas such as Anston & Woodsetts, is not what her constituents are telling me they support on the doorstep.

“That she chooses to support Rotherham Labour who prioritise Central Rotherham first, is disappointing, but her decision.