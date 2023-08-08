News you can trust since 1895
The best 8 activities to occupy your children on rainy days in the summer holidays in Worksop

The summer school holidays are in full swing but the infamous British weather has not been kind so far.
By Kate Mason
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

If you’re struggling for ways to entertain your children on a wet and rainy day we’ve got the best family friendly indoor activities in and around Worksop to ensure you’re making the most of family time despite the weather.

Please ensure you check individual venues websites for up to date opening times and admission prices.

A popular imaginative play centre. Sessions run throughout the week 9:30am – 11:00am, 11:30am – 1:00pm, 1:30pm – 3:00pm and 3:30pm – 5:00pm (Saturday only). Families are urged to pre-book to guarantee a place and avoid disappointment. No walk-ins accepted. Pictured Tara Davies, owner of My Playful World.

1. My Playful World, Tuxford

A popular imaginative play centre. Sessions run throughout the week 9:30am – 11:00am, 11:30am – 1:00pm, 1:30pm – 3:00pm and 3:30pm – 5:00pm (Saturday only). Families are urged to pre-book to guarantee a place and avoid disappointment. No walk-ins accepted. Pictured Tara Davies, owner of My Playful World. Photo: Rachel Atkins

A fantastic mix of indoor and outdoor attractions await at the Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston. Pictured is animal keeper Laura Martin with an owl butterfly in at the new ecologically friendly hot house to home butterflies and tropical plants for visitors to see, (photographed by Tony Johnson. 6th June 2023)

2. Tropical Butterfly House, North Anston

A fantastic mix of indoor and outdoor attractions await at the Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston. Pictured is animal keeper Laura Martin with an owl butterfly in at the new ecologically friendly hot house to home butterflies and tropical plants for visitors to see, (photographed by Tony Johnson. 6th June 2023) Photo: Tony Johnson

Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Booking is advised.

3. Captain Jack's Adventureland, Retford

Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Booking is advised. Photo: Sally Roberts

Located in Albion Close, Worksop, Kids Zone is the perfect place for children to burn off some energy. Open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Call 01909 500058 to pre-book your slot.

4. Kids Zone, Worksop

Located in Albion Close, Worksop, Kids Zone is the perfect place for children to burn off some energy. Open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Call 01909 500058 to pre-book your slot. Photo: Submit

