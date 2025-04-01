Flats conversion for hair salon as town's shops 'struggle' -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The conversion of a hair and beauty salon in a town centre into two flats is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Vault Salon, on Eldon Street in Tuxford, would close if the change-of-use scheme is given the go-ahead.

Applicant John Mitchell has applied to determine if prior approval is required for the proposed conversion.

His application form states: “It is well known that shops and the high street are struggling.

Vault hair and beauty salon on Eldon Street in Tuxford will close if the planning application gets the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"This shop has been advertised for lease for a year without any offers, and the adjacent buildings are partially derelict or empty due to lack of use.

"The intended change to flats would improve the vibrancy of the town centre by housing people who would utilise the existing shops.”

The appearance of the building would remain the same, with limited internal alterations carried out. But it would be “smartened up as part of a refurbishment”, the application says.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Thursday, May 8.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

1 Danesfield Road, Worksop – two-storey side extension and replacement roof.

Land opposite 1 Old London Road, West Drayton – agricultural building with solar panels.

Long Ridge Farm Lane, East Markham – work to trees within conservation area.

Bramble Lodge, Mattersey Road, Ranskill – two-storey side extension.

25 Grovewood Road, Misterton – lawful development certificate for use of existing roof space as bedroom, including new and enlarged windows, plus replacement of insulated roof and walls to existing conservatory, and internal alterations.

Brendon Top Street, North Wheatley – work to trees within conservation area.

The Old Farmhouse, Low Street, North Wheatley – fell one fir tree within conservation area.

Goodwin Hall, Chancery Lane, Retford – work to tree within conservation area.

Manyana, Blyth Road, Ranby – single-storey side extension.

11 Windsor Road, Worksop – two-storey side extension.

60 Bridgegate, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Forsythia, 36 Town Street, Sutton cum Lound – dropped kerb.

123 Station Road, Misterton – demolish conservatory and erect two-storey side extension.

Land to rear of Vesuvius Way, Worksop – construction of 799 square metres of estate road, including associated drainage, signage, lining and other necessary infrastructure to serve future development plans.

2 Pine Tree Close, Worksop – demolish garage, erect single-storey rear and side extension, and make external alterations.

13 Grosvenor Road, Harworth – change of use of ground-floor office and first-floor apartment to two-storey dwelling.

Beverley, Town Street, Treswell – removal of garage and rear single-storey extension, and construction of garage, two-storey rear extension and front porch.

Butcher’s Hook, Main Street, Oldcotes – first-floor rear extension, plus alterations to fenestration, and boundary treatment.

Ginevers, Bawtry Road, Blyth – listed building consent for replacement of gate to driveway.

Manton Forest Farm, Windmill Lane, Worksop – erect agricultural store building.

Yew Tree Farm, Top Street, East Drayton – demolish conservatory, replace flat roof over garden room, internal alterations and replace windows and doors.

31 Riddell Avenue, Langold – loft conversion with rear dormer window and two Velux windows at front.

3-4 Chapel Lane, Everton – single-storey front porch extension.

Land on north side of Gainsborough Road, Gringley on the Hill – prior approval for steel-framed agricultural building.