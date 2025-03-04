Bid to extend caravan and camping site near Retford is thrown out by council

A bid to extend a popular touring caravan and camping site in the Retford area has been thrown out by the council for a second time.

Willow Beck Retreat, which sits in open countryside on the outskirts of the village of North Leverton, on Retford Road, is already a certified and permitted location, registered with The Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Once a small, rundown farm holding, considered to be an eyesore, it is now described as a “peaceful and scenic, family-friendly site” and has won good reviews from the owners of caravans, motorhomes and small campervans.

Owner Abraham Marshall wants to increase the size of the site to boost the area’s tourism and the rural economy. But his planning application has been rejected by Bassetlaw District Council – just as it was last summer.

Willow Beck Retreat, a popular caravan and camping site on the outskirts of North Leverton (PHOTO BY: Caravan and Motorhome Club).

In an amended version of his previous plan, Mr Marshall sought permission for a formal change of use, complete with three shepherd’s huts, hard-standing, caravan pitches, a mobile amenity block, a reception office and shop, tourist information hut and play equipment.

Some of the facilities had already been put in place, triggering the need for retrospective permission. But the council’s planning officers have decided to refuse the whole application on the grounds that the scheme would “result in an unacceptable and unjustified scale of business not in keeping with the locality”.

A statement by the council’s head of planning and place, Alastair Curran, said: “The proposed and retrospective works are located within open space which would be detrimental visually to the rural character and appearance of the local area.

"The proliferation of structures on site, along with the hard-standing, results in substantial and unacceptable harm to the open countryside and surrounding landscape”.

The council reported that it had received nine letters of support for the proposal. They said the site made “a positive contribution to the area, was well maintained” and provided “an enjoyable experience for visitors”.

But it also received ten letters of objection, bemoaning the “loss of agricultural land” and claiming the site was causing “damage to the countryside and the environment” with an increase in noise pollution and traffic congestion.

Mr Marshall must now decide if he wishes to appeal against the decision to the Secretary Of State.