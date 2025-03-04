Unease over plan to convert business park offices near Worksop into flats

A developer is pressing ahead with plans to convert vacant offices near Worksop into apartments, despite objections and a warning from the council.

The offices are located in a building at the Lawn Road business park or industrial estate in Costhorpe, just north of Carlton in Lindrick.

According to a planning application received by Bassetlaw District Council, they are, or were, the home of engineering company McKenna Precision Castings Ltd.

But the applicant, Dilbhag Landa, wants to turn them into eight residential flats – three two-bedroom and a single one-bedroom on each floor of the two-storey building.

The planning application says the offices at the Lawn Road Business Park, near Worksop, belong or belonged to McKenna Precision Castings Ltd. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Mr Landa is a director of JGM (Nottingham) Ltd, a Pinxton-based company that deals in the letting and operating of real estate.

He was previously told by the council that the plan would have an “unacceptable impact” on highways safety because it did not contain a pedestrianised route to the flats, and residents would have to navigate a busy car park.

"This presents a significant risk to vehicles within the site and to pedestrians walking to and from the building,” a council report stated.

However, Mr Landa’s planning application insists: “Please note it is the highways network that is to be considered, not the internal arrangements. There would be no impact on the highways network.

"The removal of office space from the building would allow for 14 parking spaces. A safe access path to the pedestrian entrance would be marked on the Tarmac.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, April 15 for a decision or recommendation.

However, nearby businesses are said to be uneasy about the scheme and one, metal fabricator ECF Special Alloys, has already lodged an objection on the council’s website.

Spokesperson Andy Oaks says he has several concerns, ranging from pedestrian safety and traffic congestion to noise pollution and fear of crime.

He writes: “This is a busy industrial estate, with many lorries and heavy industrial traffic, which would be a major concern for the safety of an increased number of pedestrians.

“The proposed development could increase congestion, affect local road networks or create safety hazards for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The increase in construction traffic could also impact on the day-to-day running of the current businesses at Lawn Road.”

Mr Oaks goes on: “The increase in noise pollution would be greatly increased for local businesses and residents during construction.

"Noise complaints could impact our working environment, and the addition of residents on to the industrial estate could increase crime in the area and significantly impact the financial situations of current businesses.

"The project could also lead to an increased strain on the local infrastructure (schools, doctors’ surgeries etc). The area is already stretched.”

