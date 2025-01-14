Extension and roof for private horse-riding arena -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposed extension at a private manege, or horse-riding arena, is among the latest batch of planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is earmarked for a manege within the grounds of Hodsock Croft, a domestic dwelling on Hodsock Lane in the village of Carlton in Lindrick.

The existing arena is open-air, with a timber post and rail fence surround, floodlights and a sand surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the applicant, Ben Layden, wants to extend and cover it, turning it into a semi-enclosed, open-sided space, complete with a new portal frame structure, a solid roof and internal lighting.

Changes at a manege, or horse-riding arena, in Carlton in Lindrick are among the planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the plan and have set a deadline date of Friday, March 7 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Tremayne, London Road, Retford – erect single-storey car port at side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manton Forest Farm, Windmill Lane, Worksop – prior approval for proposed farm office building.

63 St John’s Drive, Clarborough – proposed conversion of attached garage to additional living accommodation, and change flat roof to pitched roof over existing dormer at front.

Gringley Grange, Leverton Road, Retford – prior approval for conversion of barns to form single-storey dwelling.

9 Highfield Grove, Carlton in Lindrick – erect single-storey side extension to include annexed accommodation, single-storey rear kitchen and dining room extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South View, Main Street, North Leverton – demolish existing detached garage and erect single-storey extension at side of house.

Land opposite Middle Bridge Farm, Middlebridge Road, Gringley on the Hill – conversion and proposed two-storey front extenson to existing barn to form a new residential dwelling. Also, alter single-storey barn to create a two-storey double garage with home gym.

Oranmore Precast (concrete product supplier), Chainbridge Lane, Lound – erect side extension to existing factory.

Land south of Torksey Ferry, Ferry Road, Rampton – proposed development of battery energy storage system, and associated plant and equipment, to allow for the storage, importation and exportation of energy to the National Grid – together with access improvements, landscaping and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Cottage, Wiseton Road, Clayworth – single-storey side extension.

The Coppins, Town Street, Askham – lifting of front gable and extension to dormer, including first-floor extension to balcony.

Land south-west of Church Laneham, Chequers Lane, Dunham on Trent – development of compensatory flood management area.