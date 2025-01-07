Thriving van-hire firm in Worksop aims to double in size -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving company in Worksop is banking on the support of Bassetlaw District Council to help it double in size .

Worksop Van Hire wants to take over a large, vacant town-centre site, spanning 4,790 square metres, on Kilton Terrace which was formerly occupied by the linen and workwear firm, Abbey Glen.

It has submitted a planning application to the council to erect a large building for the storage of its vehicles, with ancillary workshops and office space.

The company, based at Vulcan Place in Worksop, says the development would create seven new jobs immediately and help its workforce to grow from 13 to 26 or 27 over the next two or three years.

The applicant is David Paling, a 63-year-old director of the business, which has enlisted the help of the Nottingham-based planning and property experts, GraceMachin, as its agent.

A planning statement, compiled by GraceMachin, says: “Worksop Van Hire is a well-established local business, providing self-drive van hire. But new commercial space is desperately needed to better cope with existing demands.

"It is seeking to significantly expand its business and requires considerably more storage area for its vans. This would allow them to be kept secure and the firm to carry out any necessary repairs and cleaning before they are re-hired.”

The new building would cover 930 square metres, and the plan is to create 26 spaces for vans, three cycle spaces, two HGV spaces and one bay for the disabled.

The site is close to a conservation area and the Chesterfield Canal, but the applicants are confident there would “not be any detriment to the character and appearance of the area”.

“It is an established industrial and commercial location,” the statement goes on. “The nearest residential properties are some distance away, and it is not anticipated that noise levels would increase significantly.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, February 12 to make a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Worksop Sewage Treatment Works, Rayton Lane – installation of tertiary solids removal kiosk and polymer dosing kiosk.

KSR Accountants, The Old Buttermarket, Market Place, Tuxford – install replacement shop front and door.

The Laurels, High Street, East Markham – single-storey rear extension to garage to create home office.

Land at Broad Gate, Lincoln Road, East Markham – construction of four-bedroom bungalow, detached garage, workshop and greenhouse.

South Lodge, Retford Road, Scofton – listed building consent for installation of two extractor vent grilles at front.

Walkeringham Primary School, High Street, Walkeringham – installation of fencing around an air source heat pump compound.

34 George Street, Worksop – work to trees within conservation area.

Ordsall Road, Retford – work to trees protected by preservation order.

Jug and Glass Inn, Queen’s Walk, Nether Langwith – listed building consent to replace front door.

13 North Road, Retford – removal of apple tree and bay tree within conservation area.

Harwill Farm, Wood Lane, North Wheatley – plant propagation and storage area.

18 The Baulk, Worksop – work to trees in conservation area.

Land to north of Galway House, Bawtry Road, Blyth – agricultural storage building.

Harcourt House, 51 Dominie Cross Road, Retford – retain decking and pergoda.

Blyth motorway service station, A1 – retain electrical infrastructure.