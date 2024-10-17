Expansion for Worksop waste and recycling firm -- all the latest planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A small expansion at the Worksop site of a successful waste and recycling company is among the planning applications being handled by Bassetlaw District Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terberg Matec UK is firmly established as one of the UK’s leading names in the market for products and equipment that serve the waste handling and recycling collection industries.

It has been specialising in high-quality, automatic bin-lifting systems for vehicles since the introduction of wheelie-bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1989, the company employs about 100 people at bases in Warrington, Cheshire and at High Grounds Road in Rhodesia. And it is part of the international Terberg Environmental Group, which operates across Europe.

The Terberg Matec UK site at High Grounds Road in Rhodesia.

A planning application to erect an extension to its warehouse within a storage yard at the Rhodesia site has been submitted to, and now given approval by, the council.

Officers were told that the 78-square metre extension would take the size of the corrugated metal cladding warehouse on Terberg’s 2.5-acre site to 4,300 square metres.

In a report, they accepted that the work would cause noise, but it would be only temporary, and the closest residential houses to the site were more than 100 metres away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received no objections to the proposal, which was also backed by Rhodesia Parish Council.

Other planning applications currently being considered by Bassetlaw District Council include these:

Sparken Hill Farm, Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop – new garage to existing house.

Ginevers, Bawtry Road, Blyth – work to trees within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Moorgate, Retford – replace timber-framed, single-glazed windows on first floor with uPVC double-glazed sash replicas.

31A Market Place, Retford – listed building consent for shop sign and installation of internal lattice grills.

Grange Farm, North Moor Road, Walkeringham – garage conversion with rear extension.

Town Best Cafe, 3 Market Place, Retford – replace non-illuminated signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck – work to several trees protected by preservation order.

Secrets bar, 1A Churchgate, Retford – display projecting sign and high-level fascia signage.

Rosebys plc furniture store, 9 Market Place, Retford – listed building application to replace windows.

Brickyard Cottages, Brickyard Lane, Walkeringham – demolish two residential cottages, erect one dwelling and construct new access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodleigh, 15 Old Trent Road, Beckingham – single-storey extensions to form additional living accommodation and a two-storey extension at rear.

Land south of 26 Styrrup Road, Harworth – erect two detached houses and garages.

Lignarios, Farm Lane, East Markham – work to fell two elder trees within conservation area.

The Pippins, Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees, including the removal of one, within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wychwood, 8 Galen Avenue, Worksop – solar panels to rear elevation.

Plum Tree Farm, Low Street, North Wheatley – work to trees within conservation area.

Stonecroft, Holbeck Lane, Holbeck – work to trees within conservation area.

1 Arnold Avenue, Retford – replacement roof to garage, installation of window at front, and infill opening at rear to replace with window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckney Primary School, School Lane, Cuckney – work to two ash trees within conservation area.

Sunnyside Cottage, High Street, Everton – conversion of external outbuilding to annexe.

South Grange, Woodcoates Road, Darlton – removal of existing conservatory at the front and replace with single-storey extension.

The Summer House, High Street, Gringley On The Hill – work to trees within conservation area.