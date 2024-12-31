Empty shop in Worksop town centre could become 24-hour adult gaming arcade -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the empty shops plaguing Worksop town centre could soon be converted into a 24-hour adult gaming arcade.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for a change of use at the former Greenwoods men’s clothing store, which sits next to a branch of Boots on Bridge Street.

The two-storey shop has been closed and vacant since December 2022 and is in danger of deteriorating into an eyesore after failing to attract any interest in the rental market.

But now the Kent-based company Champion Gaming, which trades as Imperial Casinos, wants to turn it into a centre for “electronic gaming and amusement machines”, open all day and night.

The vacant former Greenwoods men's clothing store on Bridge Street, Worksop, which could soon be converted into an adult gaming centre. (PHOTO BY: FHP Property)

It would also serve complementary tea, coffee and snacks, while the first floor would be used for storage and offices.

The firm is convinced that it would help to bring the town centre back to life, creating five full-time jobs and boosting the night-time economy.

"The viabilty and vitality of Worksop has been significantly impacted by factors such as Covid 19, online retailing, out-of-town shops and a struggling economy,” says a planning statement by Imperial Casinos’ agents, real estate advisers Bidwells.

"This proposed use would reinstate commercial activity at the premises and contribute towards the recovery of the town centre.”

The statement says there is “a clear need for diversity in town centres and a move away from retail dominance”, and it urges Worksop to “move with the times”.

Bidwells accepts that the “proposed 24-hour use may bring perceived issues”. But it insists the overnight opening would be “low key” and attract “few customers”, although it would benefit night workers and shift workers. The arcade would not result in undue noise or disturbance.

The planning application has been backed by the respected property company FHP, which has been marketing the vacant store, offering it for rent at £15,000 per year.

In a supporting letter to the council, FHP says: “We have struggled to find any serious parties or receive any offers, even though the unit is in a better condition than most in the vicinity.

"We believe that Imperial Casinos would be an excellent tenant for this property and would revitalise that side of Bridge Street.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Friday, February 14 for a decision or recommendation. Comments can be posted on the council’s website here.

