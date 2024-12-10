Controversial housing scheme for ex-landfill site in Worksop bites dust -- latest Bassetlaw plans

A controversial scheme for 80 new homes on a site in Worksop appears to have bitten the dust – more than two years after it first surfaced.

It was back in April 2022 when Bassetlaw District Council received a planning application for residential development on land north of Turner Road.

It was submitted by Casa By Moda, a Yorkshire-based property developer which specialises in high-quality homes for rent. The plan was for 80 dwellings with associated landscaping, access, car parking, drainage and other necessary supporting infrastructure.

The application said the land, which spanned 5.4 acres (2.2 hectares), was a former council landfill site that had ‘transitioned’ into grassland with sporadic trees.

The plan for 80 new homes was earmarked for a site north of Turner Road, Worksop. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

But the scheme attracted objections from residents living nearby who feared a loss of privacy, noise pollution and extra traffic.

One county councillor even objected on the grounds of public safety, given that the site was suspected of being contaminated with methane gas because of its previous use.

A raft of reports, consultations and assessments followed, but little progress was made.

Now the council has announced that the application has passed all deadlines and will be treated as “finally disposed of”. This means that if the development is to be pursued, a fresh scheme must be submitted.

A notice, posted by Alastair Curran, the council’s head of planning and place, says: “The application has been dormant and no progress has been made towards a determination in a period well in excess of a year.

"The time period to appeal to the Secretary Of State on the grounds of non-determination has also expired.”

It is understood that the site has been the subject of several possible development plans over the years, not only for housing but also for restaurants, a car showroom, a petrol station, a food store, a warehouse and a training centre. But none has materialised.

Planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council during the last week include these:

The Meeting Hall, 14 Welham Road, Retford – demolition of meeting hall to erect dwelling and garage.

27 South Parade, Worksop – two-storey side extension with single-storey rear extension.

Office at Lawn Road Business Park, Lawn Road, Costhorpe – application to determine if prior approval is required for change of use from commercial businesses and vacant office space to eight residential units.

Unit 3, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – variation of planning permission condition to allow site to be used as general takeaway.

Land between Gainsborough Road and South Road, Sturton le Steeple – installation of underground cable.

13 North Road, Retford – remove front wall and hedge, and pave front area with brick paving.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd, Lawn Road, Costhorpe – notification of prior approval for proposed installation of rooftop solar panels.

2 Hine Close, Retford – felling of, and work to, trees covered by preservation order.

67 South Parade, Worksop – change of use of three-bedroom, semi-detached dwelling to supported living accommodation.

61 Hemmingfield Road, Workop – single-storey rear extension.

Priory Church, Priorswell Road, Worksop – work to trees within conservation area.

Teal Cottage, Wheatley Road, Clayworth – amendment to application to allow revised openings, removal of chimney, addition of bi-folding doors and retention of original materials.

Former North House Farm, The Green, Carlton in Lindrick – removal of condition relating to conversion of barns into dwellings.