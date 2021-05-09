Dinnington residents will have more say in housing plans as local plan passed

Voters said yes to the plan in a referendum, which was passed today.

The plan, which has been in the making for more than five years, means Rotherham Council has to take into account resident’s views on housing developments before they are given the go-ahead.

The plan was passed with a huge majority – 1,651 yes votes, 210 no votes and 18 spoiled ballots.

The count in Rotherham.

Chairman of the Dinnington Community Land Trust David Dixon told the local democracy reporting service that he is “delighted” at the result.

“We can now move forward and do what we want for Dinnington,” he added.

Councillor David Smith, chairman of Dinnington St John’s Town Council, added that the result is “superb”.

The referendum should have taken place last year, but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan will also give Dinnington St John’s Council, and the Dinnington Community Land Trust, who developed the plan, a strong bid for a slice of £20m of the government’s “levelling-up” funding, to be used to improve the high street.

There may also be funding possibilities in the future for the 25-30 social homes that the council and trust would like to provide.

Mr Dixon also urged other council across Rotherham to implement a local plan for their area.

“Don’t just sit back and accept what is given to you – get out there and fight your corner for what it is you want by developing a neighbourhood plan.”

Councillor Smith added that the plan will now allow the council and land trust to submit a strong bid for the levelling-up cash, and that it had already allowed residents to have more of a say over the development of 280 homes in Throapham.

“Dinnington is in a very strong position to put in a bid for the levelling up fund. A lot of that has come about because we actually had a plan in place,” he added.