Worksop business leader welcomes news of leisure provider for Priory Centre revamp

Earlier this week, it emerged that the authority would be working with BPL as it moves forward with the re-development of the centre.

Offering a new entertainment and leisure venue in the town centre has been a key focus of the council’s plans to date, and BPL has now been confirmed as its official partner who will develop and manage the dedicated entertainment and leisure site.

This new offering is expected to attract more people to the town centre and support the retail and food court provision at the Priory Centre. The plans include a bowling alley, climbing wall, indoor adventure play area and a café.

An artist's impression of the revamped centre

Philip Jackson Chairman of Worksop Business Forum said: “Firstly I would like to congratulate BPL on becoming Bassetlaw District Council’s partner to develop the leisure facility at the Priory shopping centre.

“The redevelopment and introduction of leisure facilities at the Priory will be a fantastic asset to our town.

"Town centres and cities around the country are having to introduce a mix of leisure facilities into shopping areas to help increase footfall as shopping habits have fundamentally changed.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

"I believe that the introduction of a bowling alley, play area and climbing wall will not only bring additional visitors but will also encourage shoppers and visitors to remain in town for longer, in turn helping local business.

"I hope that this redevelopment will also make the vacant units in the Priory Centre a more attractive proposition to other businesses and retailers.”

As well as currently managing four leisure sites on behalf of the council in Bassetlaw, BPL successfully operates several entertainment, events and leisure venues across Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, including its flagship Metrodome complex in Barnsley.

The priory centre redevelopment is part of the £17.9 million UK Government funded Levelling Up project to transform Worksop Town Centre. The council and partners will contribute an additional £2 million in funding to support the project.

