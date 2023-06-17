News you can trust since 1895
Town councillor accused of bullying cleared

A town councillor investigated for “bullying” and being “disrespectful” to a staff member has been cleared.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 17th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST

Coun Chris McMahon was accused of bullying the clerk at a Maltby Town Council meeting on May 12, 2022.

A hearing into the case was concluded at Rotherham Council’s standards and ethics sub-committee in April, where “two similar complaints were considered”, a document shows.

The committee eventually found “Coun McMahon’s conduct did not amount to a breach of the town council’s code of conduct”.

Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Rotherham Town Hall.
They noted: “Specifically, the sub-committee found neither bullying nor disrespect proved.”

However, the committee did find “the conduct of Maltby Town Council was not such that upheld or promoted high standards of conduct”.

They directed a monitoring officer to provide advice “as to the future conduct of meetings”, while training will also be given to members of the town council.

At the latest standard and ethics committee meeting, members heard advice had been provided and was “well received”.

