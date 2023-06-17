Coun Chris McMahon was accused of bullying the clerk at a Maltby Town Council meeting on May 12, 2022.

A hearing into the case was concluded at Rotherham Council’s standards and ethics sub-committee in April, where “two similar complaints were considered”, a document shows.

The committee eventually found “Coun McMahon’s conduct did not amount to a breach of the town council’s code of conduct”.

They noted: “Specifically, the sub-committee found neither bullying nor disrespect proved.”

However, the committee did find “the conduct of Maltby Town Council was not such that upheld or promoted high standards of conduct”.

They directed a monitoring officer to provide advice “as to the future conduct of meetings”, while training will also be given to members of the town council.

