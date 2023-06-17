News you can trust since 1895
Police appeal after motorcyclist killed in Bassetlaw traffic collision

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Bassetlaw.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Emergency services were called to Deeps Lane, Misson, between Retford and Gainsborough, in the early evening of Tuesday 13 June 2023.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, a man aged in his 70s, died at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, a man aged in his 70s, died at the scene.
Sergeant Mark Baker, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic and traumatic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

"As our investigation continues our thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends at what we know will be a very difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 564 of June 13.