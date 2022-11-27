Retired miner could be evicted from land earmarked for housing after 42 years

Melvyn Cooling, aged 76, has kept horses on the fields off Rood Lane, Clowne, since the 1980s, but now owner Bolsover Council wants to build houses on them.

“For many years it’s been my life,” he said. “It gives me something to get up for.”

Melvyn Cooling at the site.

Mr Cooling said he felt ill when he heard through Coun Gregory of their plan, but has had no communication from the council with regards to it, despite asking them directly several times.

His last horse William died from colic on Christmas Day last year and he decided not to replace him, because he could be made to leave the land with just three months’ notice, according to the terms of his licence.”

His grandfather, who was also a miner, got him into horses as a child and he used to look after the pit ponies when he worked at Oxcroft Colliery.

Later he worked at Markham Colliery and served for 20 years on Mines Rescue, during which time he found it therapeutic to tend to the horses in the fields after dealing with tragedies below ground.

Mr Cooling said: “It is classed as meadowland and where do we get meadowland around Clowne?”

Over the years, the ex-miner has tried on several occasions to buy the land from the authority, but has always been knocked back.

A council spokesman said: “We understand situations like this are upsetting and always speak to those involved to try to address any concerns.

“Due to the collapse of our preferred building contractor and the establishment of our new Dragonfly Development company we are concentrating on our current construction projects, before any decisions are made on new schemes.