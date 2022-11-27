Five charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm after Worksop 'dispute involving weapons'

Police were called to Cresswell Road, Worksop, following reports of an assault on Friday, shortly before 11am.

A man in his 20s was left needing hospital treatment for injuries to his face following the altercation.

Four Worksop men and a teenager have now been charged with racially and religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Cresswell Road, Worksop.

James Rae, aged 27, of Sandy Lane, 28-year-old Scott Raisbeck, of Radford Street, Mark Smith, 50, of Cresswell Road, and 33-year-old Robert Wright, of Gateford Road, as well as a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, November 28.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have carried out a detailed investigation since this incident took place and I am pleased five people have now been charged and will be up in front of the courts tomorrow.

“Thanks to quick investigative work by officers from different teams including, response, the neighbourhood policing team, Operation Reacher, the criminal investigation department and the force’s dog unit we were able to make multiple arrests shortly after the incident occurred.

“Even though we have charged multiple people, our enquiries into what happened are still ongoing so I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”