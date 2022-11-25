Police were called when Susan Medlock was seen getting into a car and leaving a car boot sale, in Oldcotes, on August 20, at about 10.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said she overtook a queue of cars waiting to leave the site and crashed into the vehicle on Blyth Road.

Medlock, aged 43, walked away from the collision, “staggering and slurring her words”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When officers arrived she became “abusive and irate” and pulled her trousers down. As she was being escorted to the police van, she kicked one officer in the backside.

At the police station, as she was being breathalysed, she kicked out at one officer and bit another on the hand, although “no significant injuries” were inflicted.

Ms Mercer said Medlock made no comment when interviewed, but later said she was sorry and expressed remorse for what she had done.

She has no previous convictions, but has been cautioned three times for assault in 1995, 2004, and 2021.

Medlock, of Cherry Tree Road, Maltby, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, two counts of assault and one of outraging public decency.

Sarah Staniland, mitigating, said: “She is not an alcoholic, but when she does drink she turns into somebody else.

“She is not disputing any of the facts, even though – because of the amount of alcohol consumed – she can’t remember all of it. She can’t stress how sorry she is.”

She said Medlock tried to contact her son, because she felt unwell and stressed. She began drinking, thinking he was on his way, but he did not get the message.

Ms Staniland described “huge struggles” in her personal life: she has four adult sons, three of whom are profoundly disabled, her sister died in 2020, and her mother is undergoing end-of-life care.

Medlock was given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring programme, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.