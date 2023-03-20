In the most recent round of Levelling Up Funding – Round 2 - the Government determined that district authorities could submit one bid for every MP whose constituency lies wholly within their boundary.

As Bassetlaw was successful in Round 2 – securing £18m to invest in Worksop town centre – it may not be permitted to bid for funding as part of Round 3.

Councillor Sue Shaw, Cabinet Member for Health and Community Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council and Ward Member for East Retford East, said: “Retford residents are understandably frustrated to hear that the town may not see any additional investment as part of the Levelling Up Fund.

“While we are pleased that Worksop town centre will see much-needed investment and we applaud council officers for their hard work in securing the money, we want to see the same investment in Retford and want the Government to make sure that the town can submit a bid in the next round of funding.”

Just over a fifth of the 525 Levelling Up Fund bids were successful in Round 2. This means competition for remaining funds will be tight but with £1 billion left in the Levelling Up Fund, the two local councillors are determined that Retford should have a chance to apply.

Councillor Carolyn Troop, Ward Member for East Retford South, added: “The powers that be in Westminster determined that only one application per parliamentary constituency could be successful, no matter how strong the applications were. This is why some very affluent areas received money, like the Prime Minister’s constituency in Richmond, Yorkshire. But this money has been allocated to help ‘Level Up’ disadvantaged areas. I want to see Retford given its fair share.”

The Councillors have asked the Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor James Naish, to write to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, to clarify the application terms for Levelling Up Fund Round 3. Subject to the response, the Council Leader has committed to support another application from Bassetlaw.