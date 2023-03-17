Plans to convert upstairs of Worksop bar and club into bedsits has been rejected

The applicant had wanted to turn the first floor of the Carlton Road property into a seven-bed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) but questions over the building’s historic nature and history as a public house scuppered the plans.

The downstairs of the building was the Rewind bar and night club, but previously had been the King’s Head, which dates back to the early 1900s.

Whilst not grade-listed, the property sits within the Worksop Conservation Area, and is surrounded by a number of significant historic buildings, a planning report states.

The former King's Head pub in Carlton Road

An objection from the council’s conservation officer reads: “Until recently, the building has been used as a bar and night club, with accommodation on the upper floor.

"The optimal use of this heritage asset is as a public house, its original function, as that is the use which requires the least number of alterations. The proposal includes no alterations to the exterior of the building. However, such a conversion would result in the ground floor of the building no longer being suitable for a public house or bar use, as it would cause undue amenity issues for the occupiers of the bedrooms above.

"Whilst amenity is not a concern related to conservation, the likely redundancy of the ground floor is of concern.”