A town near Worksop is set to receive an £800,000 investment in its high street – but one ward councillor is calling for more.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Rotherham Council’s cabinet is being recommended to allocate £823,000 of funds to improve Maltby’s High Street.

A report ahead of their meeting reveals the main shopping street could be refurbished with a focus on improving footpath surfacing plus the introduction of soft landscaping and street furniture.

However, Coun Adam Tinsley, Conservative member for Maltby East, said the money was just “not enough”.

Coun Adam Tinsley and a business owner in Maltby talking about the High Street. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)Coun Adam Tinsley and a business owner in Maltby talking about the High Street. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Coun Adam Tinsley and a business owner in Maltby talking about the High Street. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
He said: “We are only getting £800,000, which is still a substantial amount, but it’s not enough.”

He said Maltby needed more than an £800k investment as the money would only be enough to refurbish roughly half of the High Street.

Coun Tinsley said: “We’ve been pushing from our side for investment as much as possible. Originally, I think, you were only expected to spend about £50,000 per ward. You’ve had Dinnington and Wath, but Maltby was sort of left out.”

He said the council had approved £1 million for Dinnington and Wath, before some funds were awarded so “technically £2m” is still unallocated for, he claims.

He said he wanted to “get the basics right” as the town “was neglected for years” and suffered a lot, especially from some anti-social behaviour lately.

Heather Saunders-Upfold, who runs Stuart Saunders Traditional Butchers, a shop established in 1911, on High Street reiterated they needed more money.

She said: “We’d love more. It’s not enough. It’s mainly parking – if they could spend it on parking, that’s what we want because we rely on passing trade.”

Coun Sarah Allen, council deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhood working, said: “We are investing in Rotherham’s future, by transforming our towns and villages.

“To show our commitment to this, members will be asked to agree to pour a significant amount of council money into Maltby, one of our key district centres.

“To ensure the funding is used effectively, we have set out our proposals for where we think the investment should go. However, we want the citizens of Maltby to tell us whether these are the plans they want. Their views are essential in helping us to deliver a fit-for-purpose scheme which will enhance local lives and boost trade and investment into the town.”

