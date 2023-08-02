News you can trust since 1895
New photography exhibition at Worksop library will zoom in on Sherwood Forest’s micro-inhabitants

A new photography exhibition focusing on Sherwood Forest’s micro-inhabitants is taking place at Worksop library.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read

The Sherwood Forest Up Close exhibition launched this month at Mansfield Central Library and showcases the spectacular images of natural history photographer Alex Hyde.

The exhibition, delivered as part of the Miner2Major project, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, provides a fascinating insight into the smaller, often hidden species that live in Sherwood Forest.

Alex has visited sites around the Sherwood Forest area such as the RPSB Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve, Vicar Water County Park, Spa Pond woods, and Rainworth Heath, to capture these special species in action.

Nature Photographer and project partner, Alex Hyde
Nature Photographer and project partner, Alex Hyde
The resulting photographs from his visits have been gathered for an exhibition that is both educational and visually stunning.

Alex's work involves using specialised equipment and various macro and microscope lenses to photograph subjects that can be smaller than a grain of rice.

Alex said: “I first developed an interest in photography as a means of getting closer to the natural world.

"When composing a scene of an insect or spider through my macro lens, I am always struck with a sense of discovery.

"To this day I delight in revealing tiny details of subjects that would be missed by the naked eye.

“Nature provides me with an endless array of fascinating subjects and I am confident that I will never tire of photographing them.”

Steve Little, scheme manager of Miner2Major, said: “Alex’s photographs are breathtaking, shining a spotlight on some the fascinating and important species that we live alongside and rarely get to see.”

The exhibition will be at Worksop Library from September 6 to October 18.

