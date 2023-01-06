News you can trust since 1895
Objection over plans for new High Street café in Dinnington

Plans to convert a former charity shop into a café and takeaway in Dinnington has been met with an objection from the town’s council.

By Danielle Andrews
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:59am

Applicants propose to replace the glazed shop front at 80 Laughtno Road with a panelled window and new door in the same position.

They originally proposed to change the use of the property to a café and takeaway, but as the food will not be cooked on site, a change in use application was not needed.

If approved, the café cafe will provide 12 seats inside, and be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 8.30am-4.30pm.

Laughton Road, Dinnington.
Dinnington Town Council objected to the scheme, stating there are “far too many of this type of business” on the High Street.

No objections have been raised in respect to the alteration to the shop front.

Rotherham Council planning officers have recommend members of the authority’s planning board approve the scheme when they meet on January 12.