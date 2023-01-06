Applicants propose to replace the glazed shop front at 80 Laughtno Road with a panelled window and new door in the same position.

They originally proposed to change the use of the property to a café and takeaway, but as the food will not be cooked on site, a change in use application was not needed.

If approved, the café cafe will provide 12 seats inside, and be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 8.30am-4.30pm.

Laughton Road, Dinnington.

Dinnington Town Council objected to the scheme, stating there are “far too many of this type of business” on the High Street.

No objections have been raised in respect to the alteration to the shop front.