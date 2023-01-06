Objection over plans for new High Street café in Dinnington
Plans to convert a former charity shop into a café and takeaway in Dinnington has been met with an objection from the town’s council.
Applicants propose to replace the glazed shop front at 80 Laughtno Road with a panelled window and new door in the same position.
They originally proposed to change the use of the property to a café and takeaway, but as the food will not be cooked on site, a change in use application was not needed.
Advertisement
If approved, the café cafe will provide 12 seats inside, and be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 8.30am-4.30pm.
Dinnington Town Council objected to the scheme, stating there are “far too many of this type of business” on the High Street.
Advertisement
No objections have been raised in respect to the alteration to the shop front.
Rotherham Council planning officers have recommend members of the authority’s planning board approve the scheme when they meet on January 12.