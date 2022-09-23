New Bassetlaw council leader says tackling cost-of-living crisis is top priority

Coun James Naish was last night elected new leader of the authority, taking over from Coun Simon Greaves, who has held the role for the last 10 years.

At a full council meeting, councillors voted 28 in favour of Coun Naish, with one abstention and eight voting against.

Coun Naish has represented Sturton since 2019 as the ward’s first district Labour councillor. He was elected by Bassetlaw Labour’s new leader earlier this month.

In his speech to the council, he said his new role as council leader is one he will take ‘extremely seriously’.

The South Wheatley-born councillor said it is an ‘extremely difficult period’ for the authority, with an ageing population, a “stark” North-South divide, and costs increasing across the board amid the increasing cost of living crisis.

He said a series of measures have already been taken, including establishing hardship funds, supporting the mobile outreach programme by Bassetlaw Food Bank and strengthening the tenancy support team.

He added that another key priority is to work with all councillors, regardless of political affiliations, to effectively deliver his service. “We need to collectively make sure Bassetlaw is always better than the Bassetlaw this year.

“I hope that all of you, no matter where you're sitting right now, share that ambition.

“It won't be easy, and in some areas it may take years to see the change that we would like to see. But I believe that we're working with a very solid foundations, and you have my assurances that I will be working extremely hard for the long term views of residents and businesses across the whole district.”

Coun Greaves, member for Worksop North East, announced he would be quitting as council leader in July this year, stating it was the ‘right time to step down’.

Standing down, Coun Greaves, who had led the council since 2012, thanked the authority’s staff for their hard word over the last 10 years while battling against reduced finances as a result of government's austerity decisions.