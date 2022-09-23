Nottinghamshire Council will be ‘in safe hands’ with Adrian Smith as new chief executive

A new chief executive has officially been approved for the top job at Nottinghamshire Council.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of approving Adrian Smith at the latest full council meeting.

Mr Smith was previously the authority’s deputy chief executive under Anthony May, who was the highest earner across all Nottinghamshire councils with a salary of £185,386.

Adrian Smith, Nottinghamshire Council chief executive

Mr May has now taken up the chief executive role at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, a job which has been described as one of the toughest in the country.

Mr Smith, aged 42, joined the council in 2016 as corporate director for place, having previously worked at the London Borough of Lambeth.

He was previously described as ‘well respected’ by Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, member for Mansfield North and Mansfield MP.

Coun Bradley told the meeting: “Having worked with Adrian for five-and-a-half years now in various capacities, I have always been impressed by his work, knowledge of our organisation and ability to look beyond our boundaries at the bigger picture.

“I look forward to working with him on driving the kind of change and reform we need if we are to make our council services sustainable.”

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, said the council would be ‘in safe hands’ with Mr Smith.

She said: “It was a privilege to be a part of the committee that interviewed him and recruited him. He was a very strong candidate, his answers were exceptional.