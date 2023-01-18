More than 100 residents object to plans for major 1,250-home estate in Bassetlaw

The scheme proposes 1,250 homes on more than 100 hectares of agricultural land to the south of Ordsall, near Retford.

The development would also include a local centre, a school, community hub, sports pitches, care home and a community park.

Advertisement

Applicant Howard (Retford) said the development would comprise “beautifully and imaginatively designed homes” on a site which “enhances the natural environment”.

The scheme proposes 1,250 homes on more than 100 hectares of agricultural land to the south of Ordsall, near Retford.

However, objectors have raised issues over privacy, wildlife, traffic and flooding.

Some of the 147 objections submitted the same letter to the council, which described how the development would impact wildlife in the area, which has been known to be home to deer as well as birds.

Advertisement

It says: “There would be a massive increase of traffic in the area, not only would this be detrimental to the environment, but also to the health and safety of the current residents.

“Many people use this area for walking, and it provides huge benefits for people’s mental health having what feels like the countryside on their doorstep.

Advertisement

“The fields to the south of Ordsall also flood when there is heavy rainfall.”

Advertisement

Residents Nicholas and Christine Parker said they fear they will be overlooked by two and three-storey properties.

They wrote: “The properties in our cul-de-sac are all bungalows which people have purchased to enjoy their retirement. The last thing we need is a large development up to our boundaries.”

Advertisement

The applicant said the development would provide jobs, “genuinely affordable” homes, and recreational and shopping facilities.

Documents with the plans state the site will “include a diverse housing offer that will meet the needs, priorities and preferences of a range of people”.

Advertisement

They say: “The proposed development will include community infrastructure as defined by the council, including a primary school, village centre, public open space, sports pitches and a community hub.

“The proposed development represents a holistically planned neighbourhood which enhances the natural environment and offers high-quality affordable housing and accessible work in a beautiful, healthy and sociable context.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for the applicant said: “Ordsall South is a site identified for growth by Bassetlaw Council. A planning application has been submitted as this is the next stage in the process.”