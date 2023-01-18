Plans for major development at Worksop school take a step closer with council backing

Managers at the Outwood Academy Portland have applied to build major extensions to the Netherton Road school, along with a raft of other improvements.

The academy has applied to construct:

Three two-storey extensions to its northern wings; Single storey extensions to both the existing dining room and kitchen; Additional hardstanding and associated site landscaping work; Additional cycle bays, cycle lockers, electric vehicle charging points and infrastructure.

Outwood Academy Portland, on Netherton Road.

Normally, Bassetlaw District Council decides the vast majority of all local planning matters, but as the application is from a school, Nottinghamshire County Council will have the final say.

However, as a consulted partner, the district authority has backed the plans by offering no objections.

If given the go-ahead, the developments would allow the academy to increase pupil numbers by more than 300.

A report from a council officer states: “The proposed development comprises the construction of three two-storey extensions to the northern wings of the Outwood Academy Portland school, a single storey extension to both the existing dining room and kitchen, additional hardstanding and associated site landscape works, additional cycle bays, cycle lockers, electric vehicle charging points and additional electric vehicle infrastructure.

"Matching facing materials are proposed.

"The extensions would provide additional classrooms, toilets, drama space and larger kitchen and dining areas and as a result, pupil capacity would increase from 1,465 to 1,800.

"It is considered that the proposed construction would be generally in keeping with the overall character and appearance of the existing building and the wider locality.

"It is considered that the proposed development would not significantly adversely impact upon the visual amenity of the locality.

"The existing school building is well-established within the community and it is therefore considered that the site can be developed without adversely affecting

the residential amenity of neighbouring properties and would not result in a significant adverse impact on residential amenity.

"It is therefore recommended that this council raise no objections.”

