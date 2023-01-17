Plans submitted to turn former storage barn near Worksop into rum distillery
Plans to convert a former storage barn into a specialist rum distillery near Worksop have been submitted to council planners.
Owners of the Welbeck Estate want to convert the Stone Shed, in Worksop Road, Holbeck, into the new distilling facility.
The 1,473 square metre building is currently used for storage by the estate, but owners want permission to install a fermentation tank, stills and a boiler for steam production. The building’s structure will provide natural ventilation.
The new facility, if given the green light, will produce around 3,000 litres of waste pot ale – used in the distilling process – per day, which will be stored in two external tanks and collected by tanker periodically.
The development is also expected to create four full-time and one part-time jobs if it is given the go-ahead by planners at Bassetlaw District Council.
However, discussions are ongoing with the estate’s farming department to look at ways of using the waste more sustainably.