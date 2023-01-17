Plans submitted for new Worksop care home with up to 10 homes for elderly and disabled residents

Developers want to build the new home, along with up to 10 residential properties, on land to the north of Gateford Toll Bar in the town.

Specifics of the development are still sketchy, as the number and type of homes still needs to be agreed, but in a design and access statement issued on behalf of developers Stancliffe Homes, says they could be single-storey dwellings to accommodate elderly and disabled residents.

It states: “The precise number of dwellings will be determined at the detailed stage of planning to following the granting of outline planning permission.

The application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council

"Given the identified need for bungalows across the district and the housing market area, the applicant, further to discussion with the council, considers that the site could viably accommodate single storey development, that could meet the specific needs of older and disabled residents.

“The proposed layout has been designed to make optimal use of the space at the site, while providing adequate amenity and ensuring the development, which is on the edge of Worksop does not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding agricultural fields and semi-rural setting.”

A separate report detailing housing needs for elderly people in the area states that many newly-retired residents would like to downsize to a more suitably-sized home, but the increasingly ageing population will quickly use up what retirement property provision is available in Worksop and the surrounding area.

A number of objections have been raised by local residents, including issues over road safety and the main road being ill equipped to deal with the additional volume of traffic. Objections were also raised concerning the development’s proximity to other residential properties.

However, Highways England has offered no concerns regarding road safety. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Highways department has called for more information on hedgerows and landscaping, remedial work to be carried out on surrounding footpaths and the moving of bus stops to accommodate the new residents.

