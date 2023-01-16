The heartbroken owner of a dog missing from Worksop since the morning of Friday, January 13, said she remains “positive” that her pooch will be found, after dozens of people have got involved in the search.

Eighteen-month-old family pet Bella had been taken for a walk on Bassetlaw Showground, off Blyth Road, by the daughter of owners Donna and Steve Chapman when she suddenly bolted without warning.

Advertisement

Daughter Danielle saw Bella run off the field and onto Thievesdale Lane where she was clipped by an oncoming car. The scared young dog then shot back onto the field and out of view.

Bella bolted out of sight while on a walk on Friday January 13 near Blyth Road.

Bella is thought to have been last sighted limping near The Cannon on Carlton Road on Saturday.

Advertisement

As a rescue from Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels, it is thought Bella would be likely to run from anyone trying to catch her and people are advised to not approach her. The family urges anyone who catches sight of Bella to call either Donna on 07947 615163 or Steve on 07909 447001.

Despite it surpassing three days since Bella went missing, 56-year-old dental nurse Donna and her family are still confident that the rescue dog will return home thanks to the help of friends and family and ‘people they’ve never met’ assisting in the search.

Advertisement

Dog owner Donna Chapman says she is 'trying to stay positive' as the search for her pet continues.

Donna, of Shepherds Avenue, said: “Everybody that’s helped has just been amazing. I’m just trying to stay positive.

Advertisement

“It's just a roller coaster of emotion really. Our other dog is missing her like crazy.”

Drone to Home, a Nottingham-based charity that uses drones to search for missing dogs, has also been involved in the search operation.

Advertisement

A charity spokesperson said: “Lot more searching being conducted today using thermal drones, tracker dogs and house to house.

Bella is missed by the whole family.

Advertisement

“Thanks to everyone doing leaflet drops, sharing posts and searching. No sightings today but as always we remain positive.