Permission was granted for 151 houses on the site by Rotherham Council in October, but the decision was called in to the Communities and Local Government Secretary, who has the power to overturn the decision.

However, officials on behalf of the minister decided not to call in the decision, meaning the works can now go ahead.

Advertisement

More than 30 letters of representation were received, including from Dinnington Town Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

The site in Dinnington.

One objector stated: “It is wrong this piece of land, paid for by the miners, should be lost for future generations.”

Another said: “It is wrong that coal mining charity CISWO and the council allowed this site to be run down and become derelict.”

Advertisement

Other reasons given for objections include traffic congestion and lack of school, dentist and GP places.

Advertisement

Planning documents from the applicant state the site is “unmanaged grassland with a disused multi-use hardcourt”, formerly used as a recreation ground for Dinnington Miners’ Welfare.

A report by planning officers states the site was previously used as a sports ground, but has not been used for about 10 years and previous buildings have been demolished.

Advertisement

The proposal includes a play area, open spaces and a landscape buffer, with access from Lodge Lane.