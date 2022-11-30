Boozy teen spat on cops after battling brother by roadside in Bassetlaw

A passing PCSO spotted Sam Agar scuffling by the side of the road near Osberton, just after 11pm, on November 12, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The 18-year-old was ‘under the influence of something’ and, when he was arrested, aggressively shouted: “I’ll f****** have you – I’ll f****** batter you, you c***.”

Advertisement

His spittle landed on the uniform of one officer and on the skin of a second when he was taken to Mansfield Police Station.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Agar later said he wouldn’t intentionally have spat at the officers but he didn’t really remember what happened.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Agar, who has no previous convictions, has a number of mental health issues and ‘has been passed from pillar to post by various doctors’.

Advertisement

“He appears to have been lost in the system and didn’t attend mainstream school,” she said, but added he is now doing well on a two-year college course learning to be a bricklayer.

“He hates spitting and says he is disgusted with his behaviour,” Ms Pursglove said.

Advertisement

The court heard he had been at an awards event for boxing where he drank about four pints that were bought by other people which had a ‘signficant effect’ on him.

Agar, of Brooklands Crescent, Havercroft, Wakefield, admitted two assaults on emergency workers when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Advertisement