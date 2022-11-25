Darrell Pulk has won in yesterday’s vote in the Sutton ward – although turn out was down on May 2021 when Denise Depledge was elected for the Conservatives.

The by-election was called after Denise Depledge stood down as district councillor last month due to ill health.

Labour won with 301 votes, ahead of Conservative candidate Fraser McFarland on 224.

Phil Ray was placed last of the three candidates, with 13 votes for the Liberal Democrats.

Turnout was 32.8% – down on the May 2021 poll of 40.07%.

The latest election means Labour now has 35 seats in Bassetlaw District Council, followed by six seats by the Conservatives, six independents, and one Liberal Democrat.

On social media, Bassetlaw Labour wrote: “Congratulations to Darrell Pulk, our first ever Labour councillor for Sutton ward.

“Labour is listening to local communities in Bassetlaw and they have told us they want change.

