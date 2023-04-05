Fresh plans to convert disused Worksop community centre into house of multiple occupancy

The application is for the former communal centre in Worksop’s Lancaster Gardens, in Howard Street, which is currently empty, with accommodation over two floors, with parking for residents.

An earlier application to turn the property into a similar development was approved in 2019 but was not acted upon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the developers states: “The existing building is a single large open room with a monopitched roof. It is vacant and in very poor condition.

The disused communal centre

"Its previous use was a communal centre for the adjoining housing complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The proposal is to utilise the height of the building to create two levels of accommodation. Suitable headroom is created with the addition of a flat roof dormer but, this does not alter the overall original roof height and remains in-keeping with the surrounding adjoining structures.

“The new design largely follows the existing approval for a 10-bedroomed HMO with some minor changes to the elevational treatment. The key design decisions [are] around ensuring robust low-maintenance materials.

"Eight parking spaces are provided but based on the building occupancy, we expect that the parking is above what is required.

"The development is inkeeping with the surroundings. It brings into use a vacant building and restores and preserves it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The development is consistent with the previously approved scheme.”