Plans to convert Worksop property into children's home rejected over anti-social behaviour fears

The change of use application for the property in Dukeries Crescent, in the Manton area of Worksop, had been recommended for approval despite resident and police concerns over existing anti-social behaviour problems.

Applicant Sal Integrated Care had asked to change the use of the detached dwelling to a children’s home for a maximum of four children with two carers sleeping overnight.

The house would have cared for children between the ages of eight and 18 and would have been subject to annual inspections by Ofsted.

Dukeries Crescent, in the Manton area of Worksop

But at a meeting of Bassetlaw District Council’s Planning Committee on March 29, councillors rejected the application.

In documents issued to the authority as part of the planning process, Nottinghamshire Police said there were a “number of concerns with regard to the location of the proposal.”

They said the primary concern was that vulnerable children could leave the home and be deemed as missing, resulting in the police commencing an investigation.

They added that the level of Anti-social Behaviour (ASB) within Manton amongst 10 to 16-year-olds is already a primary concern for residents in the area.

They said: “Statistics show that the Manton area does have high levels of reported crime and ASB compared to other areas in the UK generally and as a consequence the introduction of a children’s home to this area does raise concern for the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“Experience of similar homes also suggests there is an increased risk of children at the home being exploited for the purposes of ‘county lines’ drug trafficking and sexual exploitation.”

And a number of residents also objected to the plans with a petition from six properties stating that the location is unsuitable.

A further seven objectors raised concerns over safeguarding, noise and traffic associated with the home and worries that the home may “exacerbate” existing anti-social behaviour issues.

However, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Children and Family Services said it was in support of the plans.

