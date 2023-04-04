Residents object to plans for floodlights at football pitch near Worksop

If approved, the pitch, at Kiveton Miners Welfare Football Club, on Stone Close, will benefit from six lighting columns 15-metres high.

Applicants say the lights will be used on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7-10pm, and Saturdays, from 3-6pm.

The position of the columns and the luminance of the lights have also been altered, in order to reduce the light spillage to neighbours.

Residents are fighting plans for new floodlights.

A total of 16 objections have been lodged with Rotherham Council, the planning authority, including a petition with 23 signatures. Concerns include light and noise pollution, and ‘parking issues’.

One resident states “weekends are a nightmare” and likened living in the area to “living on a speedway”, adding “the speed some of the cars come down this street is frightening”.

Another said: “We already have to put up with shouting, swearing [and] loud music from cars waiting to access the pitch. The floodlights would interfere with people [who] are on shifts, [or] have young children.”

The Sheffield and Hallamshire Football Association has have written in support, stating: “The club shows positive commitments towards developing local outcomes; growth in football participation and tacking inequalities across under-represented groups.

“Kiveton MW has plans to develop the site further to address off-the-pitch facilities such as toilet access, changing room provision and social spaces.

“This will be fundamental to the club growing and providing new opportunities in the other areas such as girl’s football and progression in the men’s football pyramid.

The applicants state in their planning documents: “We will never tolerate any anti-social behaviour and any persons wanting to cause any issues, we will permanently ban them from the club.

“To ease any concerns and to help with any foul language, we will be diverting any football fans away from the top football net, away towards the railway by means of a fenced-off area so nobody can stand at the top end of the pitch, near the gardens and houses.”

The council’s environmental health department state in a planning report: “Given the lighting should comply with guidance and only be operated for a maximum of two evenings and one afternoon per week, the likelihood of adverse impact is reduced.

“The resulting level of luminance to rear gardens would be similar to that emitted by a streetlight and while some additional noise will be generated during matches the level is considered acceptable.

“The scheme will help provide football provision for the local community during winter months and provide capacity at the club for younger age groups and women.

“It is noted a number of the objections relate to long-standing issues around parking, swearing during matches, and stray footballs.

“These long-standing issues cannot be resolved through this application and are somewhat inevitable due to the close proximity of the pitch to neighbouring dwellings.

“Nevertheless, the club has produced a management plan intended to lessen the impact of the club on neighbouring residents.”