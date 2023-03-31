News you can trust since 1895
The 10 Worksop cafes with five-star food hygiene ratings

Revealed: The 10 Worksop independent cafes with a perfect 5* food hygiene rating

Whether it’s for coffee and cakes, light bites, cream teas or something a bit more substantial, cafes in Worksop have something for everyone.

Revealed: The 10 Worksop independent cafes with a perfect 5* food hygiene rating
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:03 BST

But only these 10 establishments in the town centre and surrounding area have achieved a perfect 5* food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

This means that they demonstrated the highest possible standard of hygiene when inspected.

Stroll through our gallery to find out the most hygienic establishments in town.

A traditional cafe offering breakfasts, lunches and cakes. It also sores 4.7/5 on Google Reviews

1. Annie's Cafe - Carlton Road

A traditional cafe offering breakfasts, lunches and cakes. It also sores 4.7/5 on Google Reviews

A town centre cafe with some great reviews. One customer wrote: "Best little cafe in town. Good food at good prices. They make a really nice coffee. Great breakfast for just a few quid."

2. Cafe Delight - Bridge Street

A town centre cafe with some great reviews. One customer wrote: "Best little cafe in town. Good food at good prices. They make a really nice coffee. Great breakfast for just a few quid."

Located next to the fitness centre, it offers a vast array of healthy options, protein shakes, smoothies and much more.

3. Cafe Ignite - Central Avenue

Located next to the fitness centre, it offers a vast array of healthy options, protein shakes, smoothies and much more.

Located inside the Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre, it offers the full range of breakfasts, lunches, sandwiches, omelettes and afternoon teas.

4. Chocolate Orange Tearooms - Carlton Road

Located inside the Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre, it offers the full range of breakfasts, lunches, sandwiches, omelettes and afternoon teas.

