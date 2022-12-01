Flats to be converted into office space for GP surgery
An application to convert a first-floor flat into offices for a medical centre below have been approved.
Blyth Road Medical Centre, Maltby, currently has a medical centre and pharmacy at ground floor with one flat at first-floor level, as well as some offices, and a second flat on the second floor.
Permission has been granted to convert the first-floor flat into offices, while the second-floor flat will still remain.
Two letters of objection were received to the plans, on the grounds of increased litter, unsuitable parking provision and increased patient numbers.
However, a report by Rotherham Council planning officers states parking provision will not be altered and the number of staff will not increase.
It adds a request for litter bins “cannot be justified”, as the plans will not result in extra staff working at the site.
“The offices are required for the continued operation of the surgery, which is an existing use at the site,” adds the report.