Blyth Road Medical Centre, Maltby, currently has a medical centre and pharmacy at ground floor with one flat at first-floor level, as well as some offices, and a second flat on the second floor.

Permission has been granted to convert the first-floor flat into offices, while the second-floor flat will still remain.

Advertisement

Two letters of objection were received to the plans, on the grounds of increased litter, unsuitable parking provision and increased patient numbers.

Blyth Road Medical Centre, in Maltby, is to benefit from new office space.

However, a report by Rotherham Council planning officers states parking provision will not be altered and the number of staff will not increase.

Advertisement

It adds a request for litter bins “cannot be justified”, as the plans will not result in extra staff working at the site.