Council reveals 7 new affordable homes as part of Worksop housing development

The new homes, which include four one-bed town houses, one two-bed town house, and two three-bed town houses, are located on Rippon Homes’ Worksop development ‘The Burrows at The Edge’, close to Thievesdale.

All of the properties will be let at 80% of market rent, in line with the Council’s Allocations Policy, and will help to supply the growing demand for social housing in Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Burrows at The Edge, is the second phase of the builder’s new community off Blyth Road on the outskirts of Worksop and consists of a mix of 33 one to four-bedroom properties.

Pictured, from left, are Dave Milner, Site Manager for Rippon Homes, Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council, nd Alison Craig, the council's Head of Housing.

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are always looking to improve, modernise and add to our housing stock, and these properties will be a fantastic addition to the homes we already offer across the district.

“We face a growing demand for one, two and three-bedroom properties and these new homes will help to satisfy this demand. The build quality and layout of these homes are also of a high quality and we hope that our new tenants will enjoy living in their new homes.”

As part of the 40 homes built by Rippon Homes in phase one of this development, seven homes were set aside for use as social housing, as per the terms of the planning application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Johnson, director of sales and marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are delighted to work with Bassetlaw District Council and add some of our brand new sustainable homes to its housing stock.

“We would like to welcome prospective residents to this desirable new community on the edge of Worksop and look forward to working with the council on future projects.”