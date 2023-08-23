The sun shone as crowds turned out for Retford’s Big Market Day at the weekend.

On Saturday, August 19, the town’s popular event continued its success in attracting the crowds and providing free entertainment.

The entertainment this month was provided by Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy Show, who returned to Retford to entertain visitors on the Market Square.

The Farmers’ Market was busy from the start, with Redhill Farm Free Range Pork as popular as ever. There was venison from Hunter’s Game, jams from Goachers, bread and cakes from Turner’s Quality Bakers, cheeses from Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese, pies from Lime Tree Pantry Food, cereals from Tuxford Mill, plants from Giddy Kipper, and pickles and chutneys from Gastronomy.

The Craft Market was open from 8.30am to 2.30pm in the Buttermarket, and offered refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some great crafts, books, bags, and charity tombolas.

The Traditional Market, as always, offered great value and service from some of the friendliest market traders around – including a superb range of cheeses from Goddard and Page.

The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday, September 16, where there will be the launch of the Retford Big Cheese Festival.

Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese and Goddard and Page will be leading the way in providing a wide range of high-quality cheeses.

The Pottery will be offering cheese plate decorating sessions, while the Imperial Tearoom will serve up special cheese scones.

Meanwhile, Ten Green Bottles will be offering cheese toasties with a drink for £5.50, and Retford Arts Hub on Churchgate will serve hand-made cheeseboards, and even cheese-styled earrings, subject to availability.

At The Big Cheese Festival, the Joker Entertainment will return with their ever-popular circus skills workshop and a special appearance by Mr Mouse Stilt(on)-Walker.

The Hathersage Brass Band will also be back with some great tunes to entertain everyone – all free, and fun for all the family.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) supports the Retford Big Market Days in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

An RBF spokesperson said: “We are very grateful for the help provided by partners and supporting organisations, stallholders, performers, and everyone who comes to support the events.”

