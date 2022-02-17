Bassetlaw Council denies proposed boundary changes to Carlton-in-Lindrick is to allow more housing

The new 180 house Rippon Homes development, off Blyth Road.

The proposal is taking place to remove the Rippon Homes development, which is adjacent to Thievesdale in Worksop, from within the Carlton-in-Lindrick Parish boundary.

Bassetlaw District Council has reported that the review is taking place at the request of residents living in the new 180 home development (Rippon Homes) who are currently required to pay a Parish Council Precept as part of their Council Tax, yet do not fully access any of the village’s services that are funded by this precept.

In addition, they are currently required to vote within the Carlton-in-Lindrick parish.

The review is following the process set out by the government’s Community Governance.

Last week, one resident of Calton-in-Lindrick posted concerns on social media which gained some traction that this proposal may mean further developments could be built, which would go against the Referendum version of the Carlton in Lindrick Neighbourhood Plan, voted in with 818 votes to 115 on February 21, 2019.

Speaking to Worksop Guardian, the resident said: “By doing this, it does put them partially in the clear over going against the Carlton Neighbourhood Plan in that part of the village.

“This plan agreement was broken when Keepmoat Homes took on the old colliery site development, the council said if we vote to accept the plan, which included the Avant Homes development on green belt land near the Co-op, then there will be no more building in Carlton.

He added: “Since then there’s been Firbeck, Thievesdale and now Peaks Hill Farm.”

Bassetlaw council has refuted these claims, stating that details, including housing numbers and site maps, for all of the allocations and development sites including The Keepmoat (Firbeck Colliery), Avant (Doncaster Road) and Rippon Homes (Peppers) sites can be seen from page 25 of the Neighbourhood Plan.

The council also stated that the controversial proposed Peaks Hill Farm development came through the Bassetlaw Local Plan, which deals with strategic housing numbers for the district as a whole, after the Carlton-in-Lindrick Neighbourhood Plan was made.

This policy will take precedence over the Neighbourhood Plan, subject to adoption.

The draft review will be taken to a full council meeting in March 2022, and will be subject to further consultation.

As this process will also include a ward boundary review, the council will be required to send our Review to the Boundary Commission for their recommendations.

Stephen Brown, head of corporate services at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The Boundary Review currently taking place for Carlton-in-Lindrick Parish applies solely to a small housing development on the outskirts of Thievesdale in Worksop.

“This review is taking place at the request of residents living in this area and the review will primarily deal with issues involving where a resident can cast their vote during elections and the payment of a Parish Precept as part of their Council Tax.

“The boundary change has no bearing on site allocations or future development within the boundary of Carlton-in-Lindrick.

“Claims regarding boundary changes and site allocations as part of the Carlton in Lindrick Neighbourhood Plan are incorrect and we strongly encourage residents of Carlton-in-Lindrick to view this information for themselves, which is clearly set out from page 25 of the Neighbourhood Plan.”