Council addresses rumours of Worksop councillor living in Australia

Images circulating on social media have suggested that a councillor for Worksop North has been in Australia.

A member of the public asked the latest full meeting of Bassetlaw District Council about the matter.

Ben Storey, an active member of Bassetlaw Conservatives, said: “Can the council please comment on the rumour that a council member for Worksop North is now living in Australia? But this councillor is still registered as a district councillor and is receiving an allowance?”

Bassetlaw District Council

Speaking on behalf of the authority, council leader Coun Naish said: “The councillor in question has been spending time abroad to stay with their family.

“Given the sensitivity of this matter, impacting the councillor's health and well-being, it was discussed as a confidential item at the extraordinary council meeting in August this year.”

Minutes from the extraordinary meeting on August 11 show that councillors voted to exempt the councillor from attending council meetings until May 5, 2023, with 27 councillors voting for the dispensation, and five against.

Coun Naish added: “All the required procedures have been performed by the council.”