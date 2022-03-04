The plans, for the financial year 2022/23, were approved at the March meeting of Full Council last night (Thursday).

Bassetlaw residents will be asked to pay an additional £5 per year, or 10 pence per week, based on a Band D property.

But with around 51 per cent of properties in Bassetlaw falling into Band A, this equates to an increase of £3.33 per year, or 6 pence per week.

Bassetlaw District Council has confirmed a Council Tax increase from April 1 for 2022/23.

Councillor June Evans, Cabinet Member for Finance at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I sympathise with residents who are being asked to pay more, especially as this increase comes at a time when the cost of living is rising and against a backdrop of proposed rises in income tax and national insurance.

“Council Tax is an important source of income for councils, and without this increase our budgets simply would not balance and vital services that people rely on could be put at risk.

“We are proud of the work that we do for residents and believe that, considering the small portion of Council Tax that Bassetlaw receives, we are providing good value for money and are managing our resources in a way that supports residents, brings about opportunity and benefits the district as a whole.

“Just like residents, increased expenditure will be felt by the Council over the coming months and we must plan accordingly for this.

“The Government has also factored these increases into their Financial Settlement with all councils for the coming year, meaning we have little choice but to raise our portion of Council Tax.

“After waiting four years, we also look forward to finally seeing the start of the fair funding review which looks at the complex formula of how funding is distributed between Local Authorities based on its costs and demands, including factors like population, deprivation and sparsity.”

Bassetlaw District Council is the collection agent for all authorities, yet receives just 8.62% of all Council Tax paid.

This is used to fund essential and legal services such as bin collections, community safety, environmental health services, planning and building control, economic development, licensing, and much more.

Based on a Band D property, your Council Tax is distributed in the following ways:

Nottinghamshire County Council 67.23%

Nottinghamshire County Council Adult Social Care 7.03%

Nottinghamshire Police 11.47%

Bassetlaw District Council 8.62%

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service 3.90%