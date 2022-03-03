The council manages 23 allotment sites across Worksop and Retford and is asking current allotment tenants, and the Bassetlaw public, for their views on its Draft Allotment Strategy.

Bassetlaw’s allotments provide over 500 people and their families with a space to grow fresh, cheap food, whilst reducing food miles and enabling a range of physical and mental health benefits.

The draft strategy sets out how the council plans to run, manage and promote its allotments through five key objectives, which are;

Bassetlaw District Council are asking allotment holders to share their views in a consultation as they build a new draft strategy.

- To ensure that there is a sufficient stock to meet present and future demands

- To promote allotment gardens to all areas of the community.

- To provide a well managed service.

- To provide adequate resources for a resilient and sustainable service.

- To address climate change and promote biodiversity.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “We are keen to engage with regular users of our allotments, and the wider public, and would like to hear their views on our plans and strategy to enhance this service.

“As someone who tends to an allotment, I am an advocate for the many benefits that having an allotment brings, such as a connection with nature, fresh local produce, increased social interaction and regular physical activity.

“There is also evidence that gardening can have a number of mental health benefits.

“This strategy will guide how we manage and enhance our allotment sites so please complete the survey and have your say on the future of our allotments.”

Consultation forms will also be included with tenants annual bills and can be completed and returned to the Council.

The consultation will close at 5pm on Friday, April 22.

If you would like to be part of the consultation and have your say, please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/draftallotmentstrategy