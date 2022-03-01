Man hit by car after street fight in Retford

Officers were called to Denman Close at around 8.20pm yesterday.

Shortly before they arrived, a car left the scene at speed, colliding with a parked vehicle and striking the victim.

He was taken to hospital following the incident.

Police were called to Denman Close, in Retford on Monday evening.

His injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening or altering.

Officers have since tracked down two suspects and arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of affray, dangerous driving and failing to stop following an accident and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

They remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Behaviour like this will not be tolerated and officers worked hard into the early hours of the morning to track down and arrest two suspects, despite them leaving the scene.

“This was clearly unnerving for those in the area to see, but we would offer reassurance that we believe this is an isolated incident, there is no wider risk to the public and that those involved are in some way known to each other.

“Local officers will also continue to be in and around the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their local teams.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 693 of 28 February 2022.”